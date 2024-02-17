Jonathan urges prayers for mother

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to pray for his mother, Eunice Jonathan, who have lost eight of her children.

He made the call on Friday during the funeral service of his elder sister, Obebhatein Jonthan, at the Dame Patience Jonathan Square, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Obebhatein died on Jan. 11 after a brief illness. She was aged 70.

Jonathan, now the only surviving son of his mother, encouraged Nigerians to pray for his mother, saying that since the death of his sister, the woman had not been the same again.

He thanked Nigerians who came for the burial.

On his part, Dogood Qkpufu, second son of the deceased, urged women to emulate his mother.

He recalled that his mother was determined to be a graduate and achieved that which qualified her to be a teacher.

Mrs Omonibele Azibanyeluan, daughter of the Obebhatein, on her part, said that her mother lived a simple life and was very generous.

“She was a good woman, peaceful, patient and God-fearing,” she said. (NAN)

By Shedrack Frank