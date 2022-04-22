Jonathan to Group: ‘I cannot tell you I will declare, the political process ongoing’

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said could not say he would declare to contest for the 2023 presidential election yet.

Jonathan said this on Friday in Abuja, while addressing a group of patriotic Nigerians who were calling on him to come back as the president of the nation to tackle the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

The Former President who commended Nigerians especially the youths for coming out advised that Nigerian youths should participate more in the political process, adding that this would enable them get the president they want.

Jonathan in response to the request to run for the 2023 presidential election, noted ” I cannot tell you I am declaring”.Rather, he urged Nigerians to watch out for the political process that is still ongoing.

He said,”For you to come this morning in this manner shows clearly that the youths are interested in politics. We have been that the youths must get involved in the political process, luckily the ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’ made it clearly that the young people can contest for any position in the government. So, we will continue to encourage youths to get involved in the political process, and as long as many youths get involved in the political process, we will be able to get the government that we want.

“Yes, a couple of them are facing some challenges, some of them started long a ago, and as we live with the interest of the young people these challenges will be dealt with, when you work very hard.

“Yes you are calling me to declare for the next election, yes I cannot tell you I am declaring, the political process is ongoing just watch out.

“But the key role you must play is to pray that Nigeria gets somebody that carry the young along. Somebody that can also work very hard to see that all the problems today are dealt with by the government, and I believe collectively we will work together. I thank all of you.”

Earlier, the Organizing Secretary, Nigerian Technicians and Automobile Association, Niger Chapter, Comrade Sesan Ojo said Nigerians need President Jonathan back to come and address the challenges confronting nation.

“We are here this morning to pay a visit to our former President, we are trying to urge him to run for the 2023 presidential election.

“Of course we need him because when he was the president of this country, he was able to manage every aspect of this country very well, and that is what motivated us this morning to come out.

“We need him back to come and address ASUU Strike, insecurity and economic hardship in the country. Today our youths, our children, our brother and sisters are at home. So, we need him back to come and release us as our messiah. Pls, we need you with all our heart desires to come and take us from this state of suffering.”

