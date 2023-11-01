Jonathan tasks African leaders on innovations for self-sufficiency in food production

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on African leaders to embrace technology innovations that would foster resilience in its agricultural sector and fast track the attain self-sufficiency in food production in the continent.

Jonathan made the call in his keynote address at the maiden edition of the African Conference on Agricultural Technologies (ACAT) with the theme “Agricultural Resilience Through Innovation” in Nairobi, Kenya.

Jonathan, who is also African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) Ambassador for Agricultural Technology, said that the path to agricultural resilience and food security lied in the effective and innovative use of technology.

Jonathan said that Africa as home to over 60 per cent of the world’s arable land, often still find itself grappling with food insecurity and the vagaries of climate change including pests and diseases.

He added that in spite of its endowments and immense agricultural potential, Africa was still vulnerable to food inadequacy that further heightens high food imports.

“We cannot continue like this, as we must, as a necessity match the inherent and abundant resources on the continent with agricultural prosperity with none one left in hunger.

“Innovation is the bedrock of all evolutionary transformative change. Africa must rapidly evolve by embracing innovation to foster resilience in its agricultural endeavours.

“Innovation must be part of our resolute course to re-shaping our agricultural outlook that should help our farmers to ably adopt new approaches to effectively withstand or overcome the myriad of challenges that currently bedevils the sector.

“It is by being creative and innovative that we as a people and a continent can bestow on ourselves a well secure food, nutrition and economic prosperity,” he said.

Jonathan said that Africa needed innovations that would ensure the continent continue to produce what it like in good volumes by making its production systems more efficient, sustainable, and climate-smart.

The former president said though Africa had made significant strides in accessing and adopting technology, there was still much more to be done.

“We must invest in research and development, integrate cutting-edge science in the development of advanced innovative technologies to enhance precision agriculture, biotechnology, and digital platforms that connect farmers with knowledge and skill from planning through production to markets.

“These innovations empower our farmers, improve yields, and boost income,” he said.

Jonathan added that Africa must invest in training and capacity strengthening for all involved in the food value chain, be they researchers, regulators, traders and not forgetting consumers especially on the critical matter of nutrition and quality of life.

“We must provide quality, effective extension services to ensure that our farmers are equipped with the skills and knowledge to effectively utilize these new technologies.

“The youth, in particular, must be encouraged to see agriculture as a viable, modern, and profitable career,” Jonathan said.

He said that the innovation must be inclusive, and tailored to suit the needs of smallholders farmers and address their concerns.

He also called for partnerships among governments, the public and private sector, non-governmental organisations, research institutions, farmers, community groups and other stakeholders for agricultural development.

“I want to underscore that the journey towards agricultural resilience through innovation is a shared responsibility.

“It requires political will, investment, and a commitment to the welfare of our people. It’s about ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry and that the efforts of our hardworking farmers are rewarded.

“If we handle agricultural resilience right, we shall move, as a continent, in placing agriculture in good stead and as pedestal for economic recovery and prosperity,” Jonathan said.

He described the conference’s theme as apt and timely as it resonates and connects with ongoing concern and lingering debate on the challenges and opportunities we face in the agricultural sector across the continent. (NAN)

