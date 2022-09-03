Jonathan, others laud Iwuanyanwu at 80 



By Victor Nwachukwu

Eminent Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan and Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, on Saturday poured encomiums on elderstatesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as he clocked 80.



This followed a maiden lecture series organised in honour of Iwuanyanwu by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Imo Council in Owerri.



In his remarks, Jonathan, who chaired the occasion, expressed delight over Iwuanyanwu’s sustained relevance and positive impact on Nigerians in the past eight decades.



Speaking on the theme: “Igbo Quest For Nigeria’s Unity,” Jonathan described Iwuanyanwu as a father, role model and man of many parts whose enviable track records of excellence, courage and determination had emboldened the continued quest for a united Nigeria.

He said Iwuanyanwu had continued to place Nigeria’s unity above personal gains.

He urged politicians aspiring to elective positions to take deliberate steps to whittle down ethnic differences and focus on Nigeria’s unity.

“I have no doubt that Igbos hold an important place in Nigeria’s unity as they have contributed in no small measures to Nigeria’s success in trade, industry, academics, and sundry areas of endeavour.

“Looking at our political history, the quest for Nigeria’s unity can be achieved and this requires that all stakeholders work in synergy and imbibe the tenets of nationhood above ethnic and religious inclinations, in imitation of Iwuanyanwu.



“Nigeria as a country should know that we need to review certain things.



“We cannot become slaves to our challenges; if we work together, we can build a nation where everyone will have a sense of belonging,” he said.



Speaking, Uzodimma described Iwuanyanwu as a detribalised strong, lucid and articulate national figure, who even at 80, had continued to demand a united, peaceful Nigeria.



He further described the Igbo as a peace loving people whose commitment to nationhood was without a doubt, hence their ability to thrive in all parts of the country where they resided.



He advised Nigerians to embrace peace and eschew all activities capable of jeopardizing the country’s unity.



“Iwuanyanwu has stayed strong, lucid and articulate at 80 because most of his life has been dedicated to service of God and humanity, a reflection of the Igbo quest for Nigeria’s unity, which we, inspite of obvious misrepresentations, continue to uphold.



“Ndigbo believe in live and let live, there is no better way to assert our unity.

We must therefore, not resort to war in a bid to fight marginalisation. We must eschew violence, embrace peace and unity.



“We may have our flaws as a race but a man cannot live in a land he loathes and remain progressive in his business and other endeavours. We love Nigeria dearly and this, without a doubt,” he said.



The Guest Lecturer and former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, described the celebrant as a quintessential model for today’s youths.





He called for devolution of power for a better Nigeria, adding that a restructured Nigeria would give each geo-political zone the sovereignty over their production and a sense of belonging.



“No attempt should be made to force Igbos out of political relevance, we are as qualified as other Nigerians and Nigeria needs all of us now.



“We must stop brooding over what has happened to us in the past, we can still make a country.



“Our industry and acceptability are evidence of our preparedness to serve and our quest for Nigeria’s unity is unwavering,” he said.



Responding, Iwuanyanwu commended the dignitaries and the organisers for honoring him.



He, however, called for a restructured Nigeria to correct all perceived injustices such as creation of more council areas and state police.



In his remarks, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr Chris Njoku, thanked Iwuanyanwu for coming to the aid of journalists in the state irrespective of the ” tasking nature of the profession”.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Arewa Consultative Forum, Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Afenifere and the Northern Elders Forum.



Also present were former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara ; former Military Governor of Imo, Ike Nwachukwu, heads of security agencies in the state. (NAN)



