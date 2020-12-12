Jonathan mourns Nda-Isaiah

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled the family of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah and the management of Leadership newspapers over his demise on Friday.

Jonathan in his condolence message on Saturday in Abuja, said that Nda-Isaiah, the founder and chairman of the Leadership Media Group was an erudite journalist and columnist, who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress and unity.

He said that the deceased was also deeply committed to public good, adding that he would be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of the nation.

“I commiserate with the Nda-Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates and all sympathisers on the demise of Nda- Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

“Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist and a newspaper publisher, who deployed his creativity and platforms to promote peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

“He was a man of deep commitment to solving many of the Country’s challenges.

“Nda-Isaiah will be missed by many for his incisive commentary on the state of our nation and for his patriotism,” he said.

Jonathan prayed God to console his family and the friends he left behind.

He encouraged them to take solace in the fact that the late Nda-Isaiah lived an impactful life of service and was an inspiration to many. (NAN)