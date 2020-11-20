Jonathan is exceptional democrat, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as an exceptional democrat whose commitment to the unity, stability and development of Nigeria remain unparalleled.
The party also said in Abuja on Friday that the former president, who marked his 63th birthday, “is an undiminished icon of democracy and global figure.
The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said that Jonathan had demonstrated that the essence of leadership, at all levels, “is in the humility of applying its values and opportunities for the collective good rather than self”.
He said that Nigerians would remain eternally grateful to Jonathan for his personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of the nation.
“This is in addition to his efforts in entrenching democratic tenets of rule of law, respect for constitutionally guaranteed rights and personal liberty of citizens, as well as strengthening our electoral system and institutions of government for national growth and stability.
“Moreover, former President Jonathan is celebrated for his giant strides in repositioning our economy to become one of the fastest growing in the world, through meticulous application of robust economic policies in key sectors.
“This stabilised our currency, enhanced transparency in governance, boosted the productivity of Nigerians in every sector of national and international endeavours and granted our nation a strong voice among the comity of nations,” Ologbondiyan observed.
He also said that the PDP was immensely proud of the international leadership roles currently being played by Jonathan in ensuring peace, stability and development across Africa and the developing world.
This according to Ologbondiyan shows the respect and enormous value the world community has for him.
He prayed God to bless Jonathan with many more years to deliver greater services to Nigeria and humanity.(NAN)
