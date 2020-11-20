Jonathan is exceptional democrat, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as an exceptional democrat whose commitment to the unity, stability and development of Nigeria remain unparalleled.

The party also said in Abuja on Friday that the former president, who marked his 63th birthday, “is an undiminished icon of democracy and global figure.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said that Jonathan had demonstrated that the essence of leadership, at all levels, “is in the humility of applying its values and opportunities for the collective good rather than self”.

He said that Nigerians would remain eternally grateful to Jonathan for his personal sacrifices towards the unity and stability of the nation.