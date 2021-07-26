Jonathan inaugurates GEJ sports club, seeks partnership

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has inaugurated the GEJ Sports Club, in Yenagoa, with a call for partnership with stakeholders in the sector towards nurturing young talents in Nigeria.

Jonathan made the call on Sunday night, at the opening ceremony held in his compound, where the sports club is situated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the athletes, who participated in the opening ceremony, were awarded various gifts for their performances at the ceremony.

The pair of Aruera Jonathan, son of the former President, and Pabara Omie, came first in the Lawn Tennis mixed double category while Prof Osomu and Comfort Alex, came second.

In the veteran category, the pair of Elder John Jon-joh and Justice T.I Cocodia placed first, as Chief Kemi Prefah and Esan Dede took the second position in the mixed double category.

For the junior category, Aliyah Precious emerged winner of the under-10 category, while Fatayei Yakaih emerged champion in the under 14 event.

In his address, Jonathan called on relevant stakeholders to partner with the club, to help grow and nurture young talents, stating that it was the vision of the club to raise young talents that would eventually become world champions.

He commended all for attending, as he explained that the GEJ Club House would accommodate different indoor games.

The former president expressed optimism that the facility would be completed in record time to host some states, zonal and national competitions before the end of the year.

He also emphasised that the club house would be a tourist centre for sports enthusiasts and a home for everyone, stressing that sports journalists would also be given their place in the scheme of things.

“Today, it is a delight and honour to host friends and sports enthusiasts at the official opening of the GEJ sports club in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

“The idea here is to groom young talents that can compete favourably with other international players from any part of the world. The club will be pleased to partner with relevant stakeholders, to grow and nurture young talents that will make Nigeria and Africa proud”, he added.

In his remarks, the member representing Ekeremor/Sagbama in the House of Representatives, Rep. Fred Agbedi, commended the former president for his thoughtfulness in opening the Sports Club in Bayelsa, citing him as a goal getter and an asset to the people of Bayelsa, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

Commissioner for Education, Mr Gentle Emelah, expressed delight at the sporting facility put in place by the former president, pledging that the Bayelsa government would partner the club for the good of sports development.

The commissioner commended the organising committee for putting up such a sports structure as sports was good for human health.

One of the beneficiaries, Aliyah Precious, commended the former president for the facility that aimed to catch the young minds, while appreciating the organisers for the gift they gave them for participating in the event.

The Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Mr Ebinyon Turner, expressed satisfaction over the sports facility, which he said would spur young people to participate in sporting activities. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...