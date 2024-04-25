Jonathan inaugurates 1.3km flood control tunnel in A’Ibom

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday inaugurated a 1.3km concrete flood control tunnel project in Uyo metropolis.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jonathan commended the Gov. Umo Eno-led government for giving the flood challenge in the city a priority attention.

”Your understanding of the needs of your people has been demonstrated in your vision and commitment to initiate and complete this project.

”This is a life-touching project, undertaking such project in your first year in office is a signal that you have your people at heart,” he said.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to be vigilant against antisocial elements and agents of vandalism in order to protect the project.

In his remarks, Eno described the project as a product of faith and circumstance, which was clearly borne out of his administration”s response to citizens’ outcry.

He commended the contractors, Hensek Integrated Services, for satisfactorily interpreting the government’s vision in the course of implementating the project.

The governor expressed his administration’s commitment to invest the state’s fund in people-oriented projects.

”We shall continue to take steps towards putting smiles on the faces of our people through life-touching projects and programmes.

”We are committed to touching lives, we are committed to improving the standard of living of our people.

”We are committed to rural development and everything that will enhance the wellbeing of the people, that is our promise,” he said.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to support his administration by making meaningful inputs that would enhance the welfare of the people.

Prof. Eno Ibanga, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, said that the project would tackle the flooding along the Atiku Abubakar Way and its environs.

”The project was awarded in 2023, we are happy to have successfully completed it according to specification,” he said.(NAN)

By Isaiah Eka