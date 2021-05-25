The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), has urged African leaders to prioritise unity and good governance in order to build a continent of peace and prosperity.

This is contained in a statement by the GJF Communications Officer, Mr Wealth Ominabo, to mark this year’s Africa Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the African Unity Day, also known as Africa day is celebrated annually on May 25.

It commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on this day in 1963.

The GJF also called on Africans to explore the use of the continent’s rich arts and cultural heritage to address the contemporary challenges of the continent.

Ms Ann Iyonu, Executive Director of GJF, said: ”this year’s theme: Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for building the Africa we want”, called for the repurposing of Africa arts, cultures and heritage toward economic advancement and sustainable development of the continent”.

The foundation called on all stakeholders to show commitment toward silencing the guns in our nations, through good governance, credible elections and respect for human rights.

GJF also noted that the state of African continent today was such that it demands the strength, unity and patriotism of all stakeholders in order to free the lands from the grip of conflicts, poverty and political instability.

“We join Africans across the world to celebrate this year’s #AfricaDay.

“Today, we honour the memories of all our past leaders who through sacrifice and unity worked together to ensure the independence of our nations.

“We salute the gallantry and patriotism of different sons and daughters of Africa descent who have continued to make sacrifices and give millions of our people hope in the face of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

NAN reports that inspite of the name change to the African Union, both the name and date of Africa Day have been retained and Africa Day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of the peoples and governments of Africa. (NAN)

