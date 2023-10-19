Jonathan felicitates Gowon at 89

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with a former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on his 89th birthday, describing him as an “inspiring and humble leader”.

Jonathan congratulated the former head of state in a statement he personally signed and issued to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the former president, Gowon has contributed immensely to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

He also commended Gowon for his commitment to the cause of advancing the nation and mobilising citizens towards national reconciliation.

“You have been an inspirational leader and patriotic statesman who has contributed immensely to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

“As a leader, you have continued to offer yourself for national service long after leaving office; mobilizing citizens towards prayer and national reconciliation.

“As you celebrate, I wish you more fulfilling years in sound health, peace and joy,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan prayed God to grant him wisdom, long life and the grace of service. (NAN)

