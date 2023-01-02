Jonathan, Douglas, Olu of Warri make ‘Most Reputable Africans’ list

By Aderogba George

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Jennifer Douglas, Managing Partner, Miyetti Law Firm, Ogiame Atuwatse, the Olu of Warri and other Nigerians have been named among the 100 Most Reputable Africans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 ‘roll of honour’ was released on Monday by Reputation Poll International(RPI), organisers of the annual event on its website.

The ranking released in alphabetical order, featured men and women drawn from diverse sectors across the continent including; leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education and business.

Other Nigerians who made the list include Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory,Human Rights activist Aisha Yesufu, Arunma Oteh and Akinremi Bolaji, Director, Legal and Consular, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Another set of listed Nigerians also include Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations,Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury and Mr Cosmas Maduka, Chairman of the Coscharis Group.

Pastor William Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, are four Nigerian clerics who made the list.

According to the organisers, the selection criteria are integrity, visibility and impact.

“The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their social impact and social entrepreneurship that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

“On Governance and Policy: Kenya’s President, Mr Wiliam K. Ruto, Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi and Ivory Coast Senator, Chantal Moussokoura Fanny among others were listed.

“On Business: Egypt’s Naguib Onsi Sawiris chairman of Weather Investments’s parent company, Ghana’s Sir Samuel Esson Jonah Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and Nigeria’s Dr Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory.

“On Human Rights Advocacy, Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and Nigeria’s Aisha Yesufu are featured.

“On Leadership: Ethiopia’s President Sahle Work-Zedwe, Nigeria’s Dr Paul Enenche, and Ghana’s Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate) are also featured,” the organisers said.

NAN reports that Reputation Poll is acclaimed globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries. (NAN)