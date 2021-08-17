Jonathan congratulates Zambian President-elect, Hichilema

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, on his victory at the just-concluded polls.

Jonathan, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, praised Hichilema for his perseverance in the pursuit of his legitimate political aspiration.

He said that the victory of the former opposition leader, in the wake of five failed attempts, showed that the people’s trust in him was genuine and steadfast.

The former president also commended Zambia’s outgoing President, Mr Edgar Lungu, for accepting the outcome of the election and congratulating Hichilema, who was his opponent at the polls.

Jonathan, who is currently the Chairperson of International Summit for Peace Council (ISCP) Africa and Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, commended the people of Zambia for trooping out en masse to participate in the election.

He also commended the citizens for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

Jonathan lauded the president-elect for pledging not to engage in vengeance but to pursue the course of progress and development of the country.

“I write to sincerely congratulate you on your victory at the just-concluded presidential election in your country.

“That you won this election after five unsuccessful attempts is a clear testament to your tenacity, conviction and commitment to contributing to the development of Zambia and the prosperity of her people.

“I recall that in your last contest for this position, you lost the election by a narrow margin.

“As the Head of the African Union Observer Mission, I was impressed by your show of patriotism and good conduct during the 2016 elections,” he said.

Jonathan further urged Hichilema to continue to be magnanimous in victory and focus his attention on the provision of good governance, for the development of Zambia and the welfare of his people.

In a separate letter to President Lungu, Jonathan commended him for conducting a credible election that had put Zambia on the map of African nation where democracy had taken root.

The letter read: “It is also a thing of pride and an enduring legacy to have conducted such a credible election that was won by the opposition, which is an evidence of how fair and transparent the electoral process has become under your watch.

“You have, therefore, contributed immensely to the deepening of democracy, not only in Zambia but also, in Africa.” (NAN)

