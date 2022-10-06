Jonathan congratulates Nigeria’s youngest CFR recipient

By Naomi Sharang

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of Azikel Refinery, Dr Azibapu Eruani, on his conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jonathan said this in a congratulatory message on Thursday in Abuja.

The former president described the award on the 48 year-old Chief Executive Officer as well-deserved.

Jonathan said that Eruani’s contribution to his home state, Bayelsa, as Special Adviser on Community Health; Chairman, Bayelsa Action Committee on AIDS (SACA) as well as Commissioner for Health were unquantifiable.He lauded Eruani for his immense contributions to the growth of the Nigeria’s economy through his substantial business and economic investments in the country.“The industrialist served the state with distinction and without blemish,” he said.

Jonathan was upbeat that Eruani’s first private hydro skimming refinery in Nigeria would cushion the effects of the scarcity of refined petroleum products in the country.

“On behalf of my family, l offer my sincere felicitations to you on your conferment with the national honour of the CFR, by President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“This award is well deserved as it attests to your hard work and contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy through your substantial business and economic investments in the country.

“As an entrepreneur, you have been a pride to many young ones, exemplifying the Nigerian spirit of resilience and determination to succeed, even in the most challenging circumstances,’’ he said.

Jonathan said that Eruani trailblazing feat of establishing the first private hydro skimming refinery in Nigeria was a courageous achievement that inspire and galvanise many Nigerians to aim for the stars in productive entrepreneurship.

“I believe that Buhari appreciates the fact that your refinery will contribute immensely to cushion the effects of the scarcity of refined products in the country.

“Your trajectory in industry and entrepreneurship did not come to me as a surprise, given your passion for service, sense of patriotism and the capacity you displayed while serving as my Adviser on Community Health among others.

“I congratulate you on this feat and wish you more strides and higher glory,’’ he said.

Eruani, 48 years-old medical doctor, industrialist and celebrated entrepreneur became one of the youngest Nigerian to be conferred with the rank of CFR.

According to the letter conveying the national award to him, Buhari approved the honour on him in line with the National Honours Act No 5 of 1964.

The CFR award, according to the letter, will be formally conferred on him at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.(NAN)

