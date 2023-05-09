Jonathan condoles with Nnamani over wife’s death

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with former Senate President, Ken Nnamani over the dead of his wife, Jane Nnamani.

Jonathan in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze in Abuja on Tuesday, described the death as sudden and distressing.

The former President said that the deceased made valuable contributions to the growth of the society.

Jonathan urged Nnamani and his family members to be comforted and take solace in the good name she left behind.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your dear wife, Lady Jane Nnamani, who died last Monday in Enugu.

“My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time of mourning, knowing how you cherished her as a valuable partner and friend.

“Mrs Nnamani was an amazing woman who made a remarkable impact in the society and touched the lives of many people who knew her. She was kind, compassionate and God-fearing for which she will be remembered.”

Jonathan advised Nnamani and his family to find comfort and peace in those memories and reflections on her good works.

“On behalf of my family, please accept my deepest condolences.”(NAN)