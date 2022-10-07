Jonathan commiserates with Gov. Mohammed of Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

Former president Goodluck Jonathan on Friday, said that sometimes, people exited the surface of the earth when they were mostly needed.

He stated this in Bauchi when he paid a condolence visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over the death of his elder brother, Mr Bappa Mohammed.

According to him, the world is just like a stage where people come to play a part and when they are done playing their part, they step aside.

The former president who stated that he preferred coming to the state to commission projects than the condolence visit, said “we know that we are all human.

“As a human, you don’t actually know when you will be born, probably after your pregnancy, the doctor can guess but when you will go back, nobody knows.

“The world is a stage where we just come to play a part and when you finish playing your part, you will give way and sometimes, people exit when they are needed most.

“Our late brother has played his own part and Allah has called him back”.

He said when he heard the sad news, he decided to come and condole with the family and the good people of Bauchi state in person, praying that whatever vacuum the death had created should be filled by God.

“We sincerely express our condolences to you.

“Allah brought our brother to the earth and he has done his own work and Allah has called him back,” he said.

Responding, governor Mohammed said Jonathan’s coming was an attestation of the kind of leadership style he had, adding that the visit had rekindled his sense of love and appreciation.

“Even my late brother recognised the benevolence of your office.

“Through your benevolence, we have helped so many people. This is the extension of goodwill which you have created across the board.

“You can still do so much for Nigeria, we believe all the presidential candidates can benefit from your wealth of experience and the pedigree you have established in this world,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased died on Sunday at a Turkish Hospital after a prolonged illness.

He was born in 1953, making him 69 years old before his demise.

He was a deputy director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before his retirement about 10 years ago.

(NAN)

