Jonathan commiserates with Diri over father’s death

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa over the death of his father, Pa Abraham Diri, who died last Sunday at the age of 88 years.

Jonathan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Monday in Abuja, described Pa Diri as a well-respected community leader and teacher who nurtured many across the state to greatness.

He described the deceased as a leading light in the community and prayed for God to console Diri as well as his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Jonathan said: “As the patriarch of the Diri family, Pa Diri was a symbol of strength, unity, wisdom, and discipline. He was a man of exemplary character, fervent in service to God and humanity.

“An acclaimed community leader, Pa Diri was also a celebrated teacher, a retired headmaster who nurtured many across the state to greatness.’’

Jonathan said that the pain of losing a loved one, particularly a parent, was always an agonising experience.

He, however, urged Diri to take solace in the fact that his father lived a long and impactful life of honour and dignity.

”He must have been fulfilled to see him serve as the Governor of Bayelsa State during his lifetime,” Jonathan said. (NAN)