Jonathan commiserates with Chadians over death of President Derby

April 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with Chadian over the death of their President, Idriss Derby.

Jonathan, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, described Derby as a leader who made considerable contributions to stabilise the Sahel region and bring peace to the continent.

The former president said he was saddened the sudden death of Derby.

He said that as a leader, Derby made great to stabilise the Sahel Region and bring peace to the continent.

“Through the Multinational Joint Task Force, the late President Dérby, and the Republic of Chad, partnered with Nigeria and our neighbours to issues of terrorism and other challenges affecting the Lake Chad Region.

“He played a prominent role on the African continent, and his chairmanship of the African Union, saw the of the African Continental Free Trade , which the Republic of Chad ratified under his leadership.

“I will remember role he played in helping our two nations build positive that mutually benefited our ; and his death is mourned,” Jonathan said.

He further prayed government and of the Republic of Chad, and for peace, and prosperity of the country. (NAN)

