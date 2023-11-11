Jonathan calls for end to off-cycle elections

By Nathan Nwakamma

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the National Assembly to take appropriate legislative measures to stop off-cycle elections in the country.

Jonathan said after casting his vote in the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa, that it was important for Nigeria to unify its electoral calendar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan voted at polling unit 39 in Otazi Ward 13, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He told newsmen at his Otuoke country home, that the National Assembly should block the off-season election, because it is neither the best for the country nor a globally acceptable practice.

“Basically this is an off-season election, I get worried about off-season elections and will use this opportunity to plead with the National Assembly to block it.

“This is not the best practice. The country can elect their people at the same time like the Americans that elect everybody at the same time.

“If we continue with this, there will be a time the Nigerian presidential election will be off-season, and NiNigerians ould be worried.

“When I say Nigeria presidential election maybe off-season, they may say how and why, but it almost happened in 2007 when I was the running mate to late Umaru Musa Yaradua.

“In that election, seven Justices presided over the case, and three of them said the process be annulled while four of them sustained it.

“If one had crossed over by now the Nigerian election would have been off-season,” he added. (NAN)

