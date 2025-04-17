Joining APC is in best interest of AMAC residents – Maikalangu

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Mr Christopher Maikalangu, says his joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the best interest of AMAC residents.

By Philomina Attah

Speaking during a rally on Thursday in Abuja, Maikalangu said that he joined the ruling party in order to continue delivering dividends of democracy to AMAC residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally tagged, “APC FCT Unity,” is to officially welcome the AMAC Chairman to the ruling party, APC.

The AMAC boss promised not to abandon his supporters as a result of joining the ruling APC.

“Today marks a defining moment in my political journey.

“I stand before you not just as your chairman, but as your servant-leader who remains committed to the progress, peace, and prosperity of our great AMAC.

“After careful consultations with stakeholders, community leaders, youths and women groups, and the good people of AMAC, I have made the decision to officially join the All Progressives Congress (APC), ” he said.

“The AMAC chairman said that the move was not about personal ambition, but about aligning the area council with the center of power so as to unlock greater opportunities for the people.

“It is about ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of our communities. From Nyanya to Karshi, from Karu to Jikwoyi, from Garki to Wuse,” he said.

According to him, since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and the appointment of Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister, we have seen renewed hope in action.

“We have already felt the positive impact in AMAC through federal appointments given to sons and daughters of the FCT and through projects championed by the Tinubu-led administration,” je said.

He appreciated the president for all the infrastructure and development in FCT.

“To our political family, let me assure you that I am still the same Maikalang you know. I remain accessible, accountable, and committed to inclusive governance.

“My administration will continue to deliver people-oriented projects, empower our youth and women, and strengthen grassroots democracy.

“Let us work together, not as members of different parties, but as people united in the pursuit of a better future for AMAC ” he said.

While welcoming Maikalangu to APC, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that the good works of Tinubu had made all the area councils in the FCT to embrace the ruling party.

Ganduje said that Maikalangu took the best decision by joining the ruling party, while urging AMAC residents to continue supporting the council’s chairman. (NAN)