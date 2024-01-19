Join Tinubu’s team to develop Nigeria: CSO urges opposition

Concern Citizens for Good Governance CCGC), a Civil Society Organisation, has urged Nigeria’s opposition to join hands with President Bola Tinubu toward developing the country.



This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the group, Mr Joseph Abiodun in Abuja on Friday.

Abiodun said that the recent verbal attack on the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila was uncalled for, describing it as a deliberate attempt to pull down the Tinubu’s administration.



‘’The detractors are now forcefully linking Gbajabiamila to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu.

“To say Gbajabiamila is an authority in law and a professor in the working procedures of government is not an overstatement.



“It is crystal clear that some people are still looking for the downfall of one of the best brains in Tinubu’s administration, but they have failed.

“Someone who successfully managed the affairs of 360 elected lawmakers in the House of Representatives for four years without a blemish will now fall for a peanut,’’ he said.



He added: “We the Concern Citizens for Good Governance will soon expose all of those behind the evils plan.

“It is now an open secret that they want the government of President Bola Tinubu to fail by trying to pull down the pillars of support behind him.



“We urged those behind the attack to desist: we are going to go after you all and expose you to the world.”(NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

