Join politics to effect desired change, 24-year-old aspirant urges youths

A 24-year-old councillorship aspirant in Edo, Miss Oyemwen Ehimwenma, has called on youths to join politics in order to effect the desired change in the country.

The young entrepreneur and graduate of International Studies and Diplomacy from Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin, made the call while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

According to her, sitting on the fence as far as politics is concerned will not bring about the change which the youth have been clamouring for over the years.

She said that the signing into law of the “Not Too Young To Run Bill” by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 had paved the way for young people to participate in the country’s democratic process.

According to the aspirant, her decision to vie for councillorship position was aimed at impacting positively on the lives of her people at the grassroots.

Ehimwenma, who is running on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also expressed optimism that in the nearest future, Nigeria would produce a female president like other advanced climes.

Speaking on her interest in politics, she stated: “Growing up, I was raised to understand the principles of politics and the concept of power.

“I was raised to know that the best way out is to be for people to understand and help them.

“To me, politics isn’t about how much money I will have in my pocket. I have no business with that.

“Rather, politics is about what I can do to change the world and my immediate environment, and this is why I want to run.

“I was born and raised by powerful women in politics. It’s safe to say that politics runs in my DNA,” she said.

Ehimwenma added that contesting for Oredo Ward I was the right platform for her to help her people in the grassroots, adding that it would also serve as a stepping stone for greater opportunities in politics.

“Nigeria is not ready for a female president now, but in the next 10 to 15 years, the time might just be right. And it could be from the South-South zone and it could probably be me,” Ehimwenma said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

