Join Nigeria’s Armed Forces – NAF Commander urges southern youths

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has urged Nigerians, particularly youths from the South-West and South-East regions, to consider joining the nation’s armed forces to promote national unity and inclusivity.

Group Capt. Abdulafeez Opaleye, Commander of the 115 Operations Group, NAF Port Harcourt, made the appeal on Tuesday during a maiden Open Day event organised to mark the 2025 NAF Day celebration.

Opaleye expressed concern over the low representation of youths from the southern regions in the military, noting that their inclusion would enhance diversity and strengthen national cohesion.

According to him, the armed forces symbolise unity which every Nigerian, irrespective of regional or ethnic background, has a role to play in the defence of the nation.

“It is concerning that Nigerians from the southern part of the country have not been presenting themselves to join the military, as they should.

“The military, including the Air Force, belongs to every Nigerian. Therefore, all citizens have a stake in ensuring the success of the nation’s armed forces,” he said.

Opaleye noted that declining enlistment figures were among the reasons the NAF organised its first Open Day, giving members of the public the opportunity to tour its facilities and observe its capabilities.

“Today, we have opened our base to over 1,000 guests to experience what the NAF represents. The NAF is the people’s Air Force.

“We therefore encourage southern youths to take advantage of this opportunities to become part of the Nigerian Air Force,” he urged.

The air force commander explained that the Open Day initiative was designed to strengthen civil-military relations and promote a better understanding of the NAF’s role in defending the nation.

He stated that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, had repositioned the NAF as a modern and capable force, equipped to defend Nigeria’s airspace.

Opaleye further explained that the Air Force was currently engaged in joint operations across various regions, including the North West, North East, North Central, and South East.

“The NAF possesses the requisite capabilities, manpower, and training to effectively fulfil its constitutional mandate in defending Nigeria’s airspace.

“Recently, we winged 35 new pilots in Kaduna, significantly enhancing our operational capacity and serving as a morale booster in joint operations,” he added.

On illegal bunkering, Opaleye reported a decline in oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta region, attributing the progress to joint security efforts supported by air operations.

He noted that the difficult terrain of the Niger Delta, including swamps, creeks, and mangroves, often posed significant difficulties for ground forces to navigate and access.

“In areas where the Army, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Police cannot access, the NAF is able to reach those places.

“Nigerians might not see NAF personnel on the ground, but our operations create an enabling environment for ground forces to carry out their duties effectively,” Opaleye concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Open Day featured a display of four helicopter gunships, weapon systems, and arial manoeuvres. (NAN)