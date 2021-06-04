Join hands with Uzodimma to tackle security challenge, APC urges opposition

The Imo chapter of All Congress (APC), has called on opposition to hands with Gov. Hope Uzodimma towards fighting security in the state.


The state APC Chairman, Mr Marcillinus Nlemigbo, said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Friday.


Nlemigbo who described as “frivolous” calls for the ’s resignation over security , urged stakeholders in the state to profer solutions to the problem.


According to him, no amount of criminality will deter the state government in its commitment to recover, rehabilitate and reconstruct the state in line with the administration’s 3R mantra.


”As a responsible political party, we continue to call on peace loving persons in the state to hands with government and all security agencies in their efforts to restore peace and security in our dear state.


”Rather call on the to resign over security issues, we opposition in the state to come up with possible alternative solution to the situation.


” We have laboured over time to Imo, our dear state and we must not allow uncanny elements, political or otherwise to it,” he said.


He, however, called on any aggrieved person in the state to embrace peace for the interest of all while condoling families of victims of security .


” We call on all relevant stakeholders in the state to embrace peace for our collective interest and pray God to grant the families of victims of the unfortunate security situation, the grace to bear these losses with fortitude,” he said. ()

