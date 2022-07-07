Johnson’s woes deepen as another cabinet member resigns



London, July 7, 2022 (dpa/NAN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday suffered further Cabinet defections.



Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis as more members of his party said he should go for mishandling allegations of misconduct by an official.



Lewis told Johnson that the government required honesty, integrity and mutual respect and that it has now passed the point of no return.

His resignation early on Thursday, came just hours after former Johnson ally Suella Braverman, the attorney general, also publicly urged the prime minister to go.



Johnson rejected calls to quit on Wednesday and dramatically sacked Cabinet rival Michael Gove.

But he was later hit with the departure of a third Cabinet minister, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

Johnson met ministers in No 10 on Wednesday, where he was told he has lost the confidence of the Conservative Party and should not continue in office but refused to listen.



Gove is thought to have told the Prime Minister early on Wednesday that it was time for him to quit.

That was followed by a delegation of Cabinet ministers going to Downing Street to tell Johnson he should stand down after losing the trust of lawmakers from his own party.



They included Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Secretary Lewis and Welsh Secretary Hart.



Allies including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg remained supportive of the Prime Minister.

Johnson faces the prospect of another confidence vote, orchestrated by the Tory 1922 Committee of backbench lawmakers.



A new executive for the committee would be elected on Monday and could change the leadership rules, allowing for another confidence vote just a month after the last one.



The prime minister may lose given the way party members have deserted him since Tuesday. (dpa/NAN)

