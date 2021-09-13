Johnson expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during UNGA – Reports

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at end of month, during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Times reported on Monday.


One senior diplomatic source told newspaper that the was expected to take place at White House but had not been “100 per cent confirmed.”

76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) is opening on Sept. 14. high-level week will start on Sept. 21 and will until 27th.

Johnson is expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during his four-day trip to U.S. UNGA, Times said.It added that prime minister would try to mend relations with Washington.Downing Street had asked Biden’s to have the coincide with UNGA trip, newspaper specified.

Sources told The Times that there is “a suspicion in Washington that Johnson doesn’t want to be too tough on Beijing” and Biden would use the opportunity during talks with Johnson to get the prime minister to support the U.S., which sees “China as the great strategic challenge of the 21st century.”

One senior diplomatic source told the newspaper that if London wants to have an influence on issues like Russia, China, and climate change, it will not be able to do so alone. (Sputnik/NAN)

