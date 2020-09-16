JOHESU Strike: Nurses in JUTH plead for patients’ understanding

Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) chapter, has pleaded with patients for understanding over its nationwide strike.

The chairman of NANNM in JUTH, Mrs Mercy Lenka, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the hospital premises on Wednesday.

She said that the strike was the last resort by JOHESU to address some of the prolonged issues with the Federal Government

“We want to beg our patients and the public to bear with us, it is not something within our control.

“We are calling on government to do the needful, let them listen to these demands and see what they can do so that some things can be achieved within these seven days warning strike,”she said.

She expressed concern that issues of their welfare and hazard allowances were left to degenerate to strike before governent could take action, saying that strike was disrupting their official duties to patients.

NAN reports that NANNM JUTH chapter began the industrial action on Wednesday, consequent upon its national body’s directives .