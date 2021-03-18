The President, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Mr Josiah Biobelemoye, has attributed deaths on expressways to poor road maintenance culture across the country.

Biobelemoye said this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on the burial arrangements for the union’s General Secretary, late Dr Silas Adamu, who died alongside his wife, and daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Adamu died in a ghastly motor accident alongside his wife, Mercy and daughter, Joy on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on March 8

He said that the rail sector which should had served as an alternative was equally underdeveloped.

He, therefore, called on the governments to fix the bad roads and ensure effectiveness of the rail system.

He added that effective railway transportation in the country would mitigate the incessant motor accidents that have cut short the lives of many brilliant and visionary Nigerians.

”If our rail system was in order and is networked all over the country, large size commuting will be prevented and on the long run, incessant wear and tear of our roads will be prevented too.

”Also the incessant wear and tear of our roads will be prevented as well,” he said.

He, however, described the death of the family as painful and sad.

He also noted that members of the union were still in deep shock over the development.

“This is the first time in the existence of this union that we are losing a serving Secretary General.

“Silas Adamu departed in active service and so the Central Working Committee (CWC) saw it fit to call this meeting to discuss the burial of our great hero.

“As outlined by the family, Silas, his beloved wife and daughter will be buried on Friday, March 19.

“There will be prayers and service of songs in Kaduna.

“Our teams have already moved to Kaduna and after this meeting, most of us will do the same.

“We pray to God to give us the fortitude to bear this terrible loss. It’s a vacuum that we cannot fill in the near future.

“However, as part of immortalising our great hero, certain steps have been taken, especially by his state council.

”The state council having recently completed a guest house project, have written to seek the permission of the National Secretariat to approve naming the complex after Silas Adamu.

”The CWC has given approval to that and has decided that we shall consider more steps that can be taken to immortalise this fallen hero,” he said.

Biobelemoye, therefore, described the late Secretary General, JOHESU as brother, friend and a solutionist.

He added that that the late Adamu was a man that opened the doors to every staff members anytime he arrived the secretariat.

”In your sad mood, he always looked for a way of softening your sadness. We miss his laughter that rings far and loud. We miss his uncolonised intellect,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

