Joel emerges Kuje baby of the year

Baby Joel, born exactly at 2.am on Wednesday morning, emerged the first baby of the year, out of other babies born at the Kuje General Hospital, Abuja.

Baby Joel who weighed 3.2 kilogram at birth, is the first child of Mrs Racheal Joel and Mr Seth Joel; indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The mother of baby, Rachel, in an interview with the newsmen expressed joy at the birth of her baby and hoped that the baby would bring a new song into their one year old marriage.

Baby Joel

According to the hospital official, baby Joel was delivered through normal delivery and without complications.

The official advised all mothers on the advantages of exclusive breast feeding of babies for the first six months after birth and to also ensure that the babies receive all the necessary immunisation at the appropriate time. (NAN)