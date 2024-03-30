Joe Keshi elected President of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria

Ambassador Joe Keshi has been elected the National President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria. This was announced via a press statement dated March 27, 2024 issued by Ambassador Martine Gereng-Sen, Publicity Secretary of the association.

Also elected 1st and 2nd National Vice Presidents respectively were Ambassador Lai Laseinde and Ambassador Haruna Wando, while Ambassador Ali Ocheni was elected Secretary General.

In his acceptance speech, Keshi said the association will continue to cater for the welfare of members in addition to providing sound advice to the Federal Government on foreign relations.

He said his leadership will help the Nigerian government advance and deepen the nation’s foreign policy.

The association has over 300 members who served the country in various diplomatic missions abroad as well as those who attained directorate levels at the headquarters in Nigeria.

Ambassador Keshi has over 35 years working experience in the highest level of Government serving as

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, The

Presidency; Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria, The Hague, The Netherlands; as well as Consul

General of Nigeria, Atlanta, Georgia.

He holds a B. Sc in political science from University of Ibadan Nigeria; an M.A. in Administration and Development from Institute of Social Studies, the Hague, Netherlands and Post-Graduate Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy from Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, Nigeria.

He was a former Chairman of United Bank for Africa, and he is currently the Director-General of the BRACED (Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Delta) Commission, a socio-economic development organisation of the six South-south states.