Joe Erico: Buhari commiserates with family, NFF

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of former Nigeria senior team goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joe Erico.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, while Commiserating with the family of the legendary player and tactician, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the President said that the nation will forever remember him for his tireless devotion to duty, ensuring victory for Nigeria when it mattered most in football.

President Buhari believes that Coach Erico’s guidance as a veteran would have availed much for the Nigerian football community, but it pleased his Maker to call him home at such a time,Adesina said.

The President prayed almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and divine comfort for family, friends, associates, and everyone who came in contact with the talented sportsman.