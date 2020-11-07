Joe Biden emerges new US President-elect -CNN

By Danlami Nmodu

Former Vice President Joe Biden has emerged as the President-elect of the United States of America, according to CNN projection.

The network’s projection was announced after it concluded that Biden had won the election in Pennsylvania which has 20 electoral college votes.

Prior to the projection about Pennsylvania and the call on the election, Biden had garnered a solid electoral college vote of 253.

Effectively, with this result, Biden has defeated President Donald Trump who has been questioning the election, alleging fraud without evidence.Trump had repeatedly ignored facts and science in most of his utterances and conducts domestically and globally.

Also, with this victory Kamala Harris emerges as the first female Vice President of the country. She is also the first Black female Vice President of the US.