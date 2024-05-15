Jobless men steal church property, sent to jail

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced two unemployed men to 18 months imprisonment for stealing air conditioners valued N350,000 belonging to a church.

The convicts are Jubril Karim, 27; and Augustine Ogbor, 47; who both live in Ayobo area of Lagos and faced charges of conspiracy and stealing.

They pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O Fagbohun, sentenced the defendants to 18 months in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, without an option of fine.

Fagbohun said that it would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on April 15, at Christ Embassy Church, in Fatolu area of Ipaja, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendants went to the church premises at night and removed two window units of air conditioners, valued N350,000.

She said that they were caught by the security guards when leaving the premises.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

By Moronke Boboye