Jobless man in court for allegedly stealing N150,000 cable

A 23- year-old unemployed man, Ekpema Bassey, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a roll of Coleman cable, valued at N150,000.

The defendant, whose address was not stated, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and unlawful possession of stolen goods.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on June 10 along Ijaiye road ,Ogba, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendant stole Coleman cable valued at N150,000, property of Isalu Hospital, Ogba.

Odugbo told the court that the defendant was accosted with the stolen cables by the police on patrol.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 280 and 329 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr L. A Owolabi, granted the defendant a bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until July 15 for mention.(NAN)

