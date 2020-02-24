Job Sales: Senate Committee Chair, La’ah vows to ‘wear the same trousers’ with perpetrators

By Haruna Salami

Despite the outrage and condemnation that have greeted the menace of job sales, especially by the Federal Character Commission, some agencies of government are bent on frustrating the efforts of the Senate to get to the root of the problem.

The chairman Senate committee on Federal Character Commission and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna south) and his committee have been trying to get to the root of this ugly trend, but some agencies have refused to honour Senate invitation and tender necessary documents.

Senator La’ah told Newsdiary Online Monday that he got reports from different people regarding what the Federal Character Commission, FCC has been doing.

One of the reports La’ah got says “appointment for sales is real, I just spoke to someone who bought his own from NPA at N 3 million. The sellers are Federal Character Commission. It shocked me. It makes my heart bleed and I’m so sad over it. I’m going to take it tough with them if I find out that it is what they have been doing. Honestly, the committee will never allow any stone unturned to prove to the whole country that we are not taking it lightly with anyone”.

“This issue has made people coming out of schools without employment and some people are busy collecting money to employ; does it make sense? It’s an embarrassment to the whole society, an embarrassment to the government of Buhari. He said he wants everybody to enjoy his administration, hundreds of thousands of unemployed graduates will be given appointments, but some people are busy selling”.

He vowed that if the committee confirms they will “wear the same trousers” with the perpetrators”, adding that his committee has been doing it’s best, following the issue carefully to get to the root of the matter.

In this direction, the committee has been investigating some organisations which are requested to forward, among other documents, their nominal rolls, but some of them have failed to honour the committee’s invitation, using flimsy excuses.

Some of the organisations that failed to turn up are Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria, NAFDAC, Security Exchange Commission, SEC, FCE Zariaand Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The organisations that have so far appeared before the committee are Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT Zaria, National Eye Centre, Kaduna and Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Zaria.