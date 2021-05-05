The Federal Government on Wednesday began a three-month training of 26 persons on environment beautification in Ebonyi, as part of its efforts to reduce unemployment in the country.

The Acting Director General (DG), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Abubaker Fikpo, said at the opening ceremony in Abakaliki, that the nationwide programme targeted 1,548 persons across the federation.

Fikpo, represented by Mr Marcel Igboanude, the Coordinator of NDE in Ebonyi, said the programme, tagged ‘2021 Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS)’, was one of the job creation programmes of the directorate.

“Under this programme, EBTS, NDE will train a total of 1,548 persons nationwide at the rate of two participants per local government area (LGA), he sad.

The acting director general said the selected participants would be trained in hard landscaping skills including POP, casting and decoration, floor and wall tiling as well as production.

He said they would also be trained in fixing and maintenance of interlocking stones and bricks, krebs, balustrades, suspended ceilings and 3D decorations as well as soft landscaping skills.

Fikpo listed the soft landscaping skills to include, designing, raising nurseries, planting and maintenance of grasses, hedges, flowers and trees in parks, gardens, streets, among others.

He explained that the EBTS scheme, by design, was an appropriate vehicle to implement strategic policy actions towards improving employability of the youths.

“This programme is free-of-charge and all participants will be getting a monthly stipend within the period of the training.

“I enjoin all participants to count themselves lucky to be among those that were chosen.

“NDE will continue to deploy dynamic solutions in addressing the issues of unemployment, not only in Ebonyi, but Nigeria at large,” he stated.

Mr Don Anaba, the Head of Department, Special Public Works (SPWs) of NDE in Ebonyi, said that EBTS also promoted environmental renewal in habitats in urban and rural areas.

“I urge all the participants to be focused and take advantage of the training to support government efforts in job creation,” Anaba said.

Mr Kofi Lewis, one of the Master Trainers, said he was ready to teach and impart the necessary knowledge on the participants.

Miss Agatha Mbam, participants who spoke on behalf of others, commended the federal government for the programme and pledged that they would undergo the training with all seriousness. (NAN)

