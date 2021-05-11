The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged the Federal Government to take appropriate measures to rekindle the spirit of patriotism in Nigerians, as part of efforts to tackle the challenges in the country.The JNI, in a statement to mark the end of Ramadan, noted that the government needed to prevail on Nigerians to unite for the common good of all.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by the Secretary General of JNI, Dr Khalid Aliyu, and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna.“

We also call on the government in respect to the perceived calls for the fragmentation of Nigeria from different quotas, to take the trend as a wake-up call to improve and or rejig the security network.“Tackle economic hardship and transparently address the seeming unemployment bug in order to reinvent the spirit of patriotism for an indivisible Nigeria.”It noted that in spite of economic hardship and pervasive insecurity, the fasting was observed well and almost all mosques observed the night prayers.The JNI, therefore, enjoined Muslims to sustain the virtuous acts learnt during the Ramadan and remain disciplined and God-fearing in all their undertakings.He also reminded Muslims of the importance of giving out Alms to the needy, including Zakatul fitr, given out before the eid prayers.“

The alms should be given out from today to the needy before the commencement of the Eid prayer.“This if promptly done, will assist those who do not have the means for a meal during the forthcoming Sallah festivity within the Muslim Ummah.”The JNI reminded Muslims to fast for six days in the month of Shawwal as recommended by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).It also reminded those travelling for Sallah festivity to drive with caution and a lot of prayers, in view of the activities of kidnappers and other criminals.

“Nigerian Muslims are implored to reflect their minds on the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months.“We should also pray to Allah, the Ever Hearing and Exceedingly Merciful to ease for our leaders the difficult terrain and burden of governance.“May He as well keep the Nigerian nation intact and restore back peace and security in our dear country.”(NAN)

