JNI lauds Tinubu on appointments in NAHCON

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Sunday lauded President Bola Tinibu on the recent appointments he made in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), describing the development as transformative and strategic.

The commendation was made by the Secretary General of JNI , Prof. Khalid Aliyu ,in a statement in Kaduna.

Aliyu said, “In the noble pursuit of facilitating Hajj and Umrah travels for Nigerian Muslims, the recent board appointments by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) for NAHCON are both strategic and commendable.”

He explained that the gravity of the responsibility associated with Hajj administration required a team that embodies competence and moral integrity.

Aliyu said, ”JNI, therefore, commends Tinubu for his foresight in selecting individuals with both academic prowess and a strong moral compass.

“Distinguished academics and Ulamas such as Prof. AA. Yagawal, MU Ndagi, Fodio Musa, Mahfouz Adedimeji, Sheikh Bn Uthman and Dr Tajudeen Abefe, alongside the inclusion of two women in the board, promises valuable insights in steering the commission through potential challenges.”

He said that Yagawal and Ndagi as Arabists, and Abefe as Islamic Studies academic, would ensure a diverse and capable team.

“It is paramount that the commission’s Chairman/CEO recognizes the rare competence within the board and fosters a collaborative environment, by leveraging the expertise of the esteemed individuals on the board.

” The commission can realise its objectives and positively transform the narrative surrounding Hajj administration in Nigeria.

“This is because four out of the appointed board members are leading Jumu’ah (Friday) Imams.

“They present sermons to congregants on consciousness of Allah, sincerity, probity, accountability, prudence and of course life after death, among many other themes and/or social norms, “he said.

Aliyu said that now was the time to bring their wealth of experience to navigate the complexities of probity in the commission’s operations.

He said acknowledging the enormity of the challenges ahead, the appointees were encouraged to commit themselves to collective decision-making, prayers and a deep sense of accountability to Allah, the Most High.

He reminded the team about the significance of Hajj as an act of worship, emphasising the need to treat intended pilgrims as guests of Allah.

Aliyu stated that establishing trust and respect among the stakeholders would catalyze a qualitative leap in ensuring the well-being of pilgrims during the Hajj and Umrah exercises.

“We commend the Federal Government for the apt appointment and call for its unalloyed support to NAHCON, appreciating that Hajj is a pillar of Islam that remains sacred.

“We urge the Chairman and the commissioners so appointed to discharge their duties with utmost reverence and make all Hajj that will happen under their stewardship come with ease and acceptance.

“May Allah, the exceedingly benevolent, ease the onerous assignment for the appointees, bringing tranquillity and success to Hajj administration in Nigeria. Amin, “Aliyu said.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

