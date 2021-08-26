JNI disturbed over Plateau attacks, urges caution 

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau under the leadership of the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Haruna, says it is disturbed by the recent wave of attacks in the state and calls for caution.

A statement issued by Sani Mudi, JNI State Publicity Secretary in the state, said that the body was disturbed by another round of gory killings of citizens in Jos North Local Government Area with the most recent happening in Yelwa Zangam.

“We are disturbed at not only the wanton killings, but the alarming figures are frightening and depict high level of callousness, inhumanity and barbarism.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to all those who lost loved ones and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses,” it said.

The body said that upon the occurrence of the Rukuba road killings, it quickly mobilized its team of officials and mandated them to mobilise and support security agencies to restore law and order and rescue the victims.

JNI said that it had appealed for calm among the Muslim Ummah and prevent escalation of violence in other parts of the city.

It,however,cautioned against utterances capable of inciting the people to take up arms under the guise of defending themselves, saying such act would only lead to lawlessness and further bloodshed.

It said that faith leaders should endeavour to sustain the bridges of understanding “built by our worthy predecessors, some of whom had gone to the great beyond.”

The group urged the people to remain focused and resilient in their determination to sustain and leave a legacy of peace for the benefit of our posterity. (NAN)

