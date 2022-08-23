JNI condemns murder of Yobe cleric

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), on Tuesday condemned the murder of Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami by a soldier in Yobe.

The JNI condemned the killing in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Aliyu, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“JNI received with utmost shock of the reported assassination of Sheikh Aisami and theft of his car.

“To say the least, the Sheikh’s murder was dastardly, reprehensible and stands condemned, given the kind hearted nature of the Sheikh, who in his own volition offered the assailants a ride in the same car.”

According to the JNI, the killing is a clearly demonstration of the level of insecurity in the country which requires quick and decisive government intervention.

“We nevertheless call on the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Army to as a matter of fairness and justice hasten the prosecution of the culprits responsible for Sheikh Aisami’s death.

“Perhaps, it may serve as a deterrent against many bad eggs within the system.’’

The JNI emphasised that no one has the right to take anyone’s life outside the law, and urged the government and military authorities not to cover up the matter.

NAN reports that the Islamic cleric was killed on Aug. 19, and two suspects have been arrested.(NAN)

