JNI appeals for calm over tribunal judgments in Plateau

Patience Aliyu

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), an umbrella organisation of the Muslim Ummah, has called for calm among Plateau citizens over the recent tribunal judgments in the state.

In a statement, Alhaji Mohammadu Haruna, the Emir of Wase and Chairman, JNI in Plateau, said the call had become imperative because of the seeming tension in the state.

Haruna said that it had come to the notice of JNI that the political terrain on the Plateau was overheated unnecessarily, as a result of the judgments passed by the elections tribunal.

“There is a legal procedure for seeking redress in case anyone is not satisfied with the verdict of the elections tribunal.

“All aggrieved parties are encouraged to file their appeal as provided by law.

“The processes of seeking redress are well articulated by the constitution from the tribunal to the appeal and supreme courts, where necessary.

“There is no need to overheat the polity thereby increasing the risk of throwing the state into unnecessary confusion.

“This appeal becomes necessary in view of the anticipated verdict on the governorship election coming up soon,” he added.

The JNI chairman further appealed to religious leaders to call on their followers to exercise maximum restraint in view of the rising tension. (NAN)

