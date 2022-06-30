JJC Skillz announces separation from actress wife, Funke Akindele-Bello

Rap artiste, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as “JJC Skillz”, has announced separation from his actress wife, Funke Akindele-Bello, after six years of marriage.JJC Skillz took to his official Instagram page, @jjcskillz on Thursday to announce this.

He said the last two years of their lives had been extremely difficult, adding that they were now pursuing separate lives.

He wrote: “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. Months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA, have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I am making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

JJC Skillz, however, locked comment section of the post.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple who have been married for seven years, gave birth to twin boys in December 2018. (NAN)

