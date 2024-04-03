Jimi Solanke– Singing and Dancing, Still.. By Olu Obafemi



Kokoro

Kokoro Fijo s’ayo o

The warm

The warm relishes

The warm rejoices in dan- cing.

Alagba Jimi

The standing fire in your eyes

It’s glittering twinkle, smiles forever,

The thunder in your voice

The gravel in the natural

microphone

Buried in the chord of your patented baritone

Crooning and quivering

As the dance and song goes on….

Reminding us of Sango

The dancing God of thunder

Ha! Who will sing and dance the children to the day after-you?

Jimi, Awoko, the king songster among the birds, envied you:

Every lining on your tongue

Every hairy finery on your receding head

Every twisting nail of your fingers

Every ripple of your collapsing abdomen to the tune of Bata

Commands and swells into a burst of the dance

Recalling the syllable and the rhythm

Of the choreographic organ of your glottal anatomy

You, the reincarnation of Olukoso,the dance- deity

Kokoro fi’jo s’ayo.

So Alagba,

What rhythmic gong shall we strike

To set your dancing feet

On this forever journey?

What magic wand shall we cast

To summon a thousand minstrels

Lining your graceful path

Beyond the city of Two– thousand- and– one God’s?

The main arena of your life’s daily enactments

Everyday, like one day of festivals among the pantheons of the source?

Kokoro

Kokoro f’ijo s’ayo o

Dance on then

With songs unending

Your crooning bass

The gravy roar of the Omele on your throat

The radio has fallen mute

The screens have closed their eyelids

The lights have faded off the stage

Since your last tale was heard in the House of Arts

Alagba Jimi

Until they hear the thunder of your roaring voice

On the other side

Where all the gods and ancestors

All the creative souls who went before

Have assembled for your initiation:

They wait to welcome you–Ogunmola, Ladioo, Ogunde, Ogunyemi, and other

Immortal dancers and songsters-They await your arrival.

They will teach you the new steps and eternal choruses

Alagba Jimi

Goodnight then.

Olu Obafemi.