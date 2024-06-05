Jimi Agbaje’s 1st son, Olubunmi, to be buried Friday in Canada

Mr Olubunmi Agbaje, the first son of Nigeria’s top politician, Mr Jimi Agbaje, will be buried on Friday in Canada.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olubunmi died on Monday, May 27, 2024 in Canada.

Olubunmi, first son of senior Agbaje, a former governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State and Chieftain of Afenifere Renewal Group, was 41 years old.

Jimi Agbaje, disclosed part of the burial arrangements to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday via telephone.

According to him, the family will also hold a special memorial service for the late son in Lagos on a later date, after the burial in Canada.

Agbaje, who said he had few words to say on the demise of his son, said the family in faith, has handed the monumental loss over to God.

“His mother and I , indeed the entire extended family, cannot describe our pains. The shock is still there but in all, we give in to the will of God.

“We cannot question God and we know HE alone will help us to heal with time.”

Olubunmi, fondly known as“Funtime” reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

John Olubunmi Agbaje attended elementary school at Corona School Ikoyi and high school at Atlantic Hall, Lagos.

He proceeded to Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, England for his A levels, and initially started university at the University of Plymouth.

He later transferred to and completed his undergraduate studies at University of West of England (Bristol) with post graduate studies at The University of Birmingham.

He was a marketing manager with multiple consumer packaged goods companies in Nigeria and Canada before his death.(NAN)

By Chioma Ugboma