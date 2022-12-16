Jim Nwobodo vs Amechi Community: Court adjourns hearing till Feb. 22

By Alex Enebeli

Justice K. I. Okpe of Enugu State High Court, on Friday adjourned the land case between the former governor of old Anambra, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, and the Amechi community in Enugu State till Feb. 22 for hearing.

Okpe adjourned the matter based on the request by counsel to Nwobodo, Mr B.C Nwobodo, to give him time to amend his processes before the court.

Reacting to the application, counsel to the Amechi community, Prof. Ilochi Okafor, opposed the amendment stressing that he had been making same application since two years when the matter began.

Ilochi, who is the former Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, told the court that in spite of the matter being in court, the plaintiff had sold five plots from the land totalling N132,500,000.

He said the plaintiff claimed that he owned the land in dispute, pleaded the court to proceed with the matter due to its urgency.

“My Lord, my learned counsel is deploying a delay tactic while land is being sold. I am pleading for a short adjournment date to enable us continue hearing,” he said.

Nwobodo, who recalled that he had allowed the defendant to amend his processes, said, “My Lord, on the Oct. 20, they moved for amendment and I never opposed it.

The judge, however, said he would allowed Nwobodo 14 days to file his amended processes.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter to Feb. 22 and March 14, 2023, for hearing. (NAN)