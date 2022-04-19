Jigawa varsity to establish community/farmers’ radio station

The Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, has concluded arrangements to establish a community/farmers’ radio station.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo, made this known to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Sabo, who spoke through the university’s Chief Information Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya-Bello, said the station would be established under the institution’s Centre for Agricultural Research and Extension Services (CARES) to provide extension education to farmers in the host community.

He added that it would also be used to enlighten members of the community on other related issues in order to strengthen the relationship existing between the university and the host community.

The VC added that the university has already procured the necessary equipment for the establishment of the radio station, saying that it is in touch with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) with a view to ensuring that the radio station takes off soon.

Sabo noted that universities are established for teaching, research and community service, adding that the radio station will help the university to disseminate research findings to the community.

“Apart from providing extension education to selected villages that are already partnering with the CARES, the radio station will also disseminate information on public health issues like disease prevention and control from the Public Health Unit of the University to the 17 neighbouring villages that are benefiting from the free primary healthcare services of the university,” Sabo said. (NAN)

