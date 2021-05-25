Management of Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, says it will soon commence construction of a 100-bed capacity hostel for female students.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Bello said that the construction of the female hostel was part of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo’s overall plan to ensure that, at least, 50 per cent of the students were accommodated on campus.

He said that the vice-chancellor decided to start with the female hostel because of their vulnerability.

According to him, the university will soon unveil its plans to construct mega students’ hostels, as accommodating students on campus is part of the provisions of a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

“It will be recalled that one of the first things that the vice-chancellor did on assumption of duty was to inspect the students’ hostels and ordered the renovation of the hostels.

“He also constructed a new laundry and kitchen areas for the students and also expanded the old ones,” Bello said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

