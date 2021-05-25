Jigawa Varsity to construct 100 bed-capacity hostel for female students

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Management of Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, says will soon construction of a 100-bed capacity hostel female students.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, this known in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Bello said that the construction of the female hostel was part of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo’s overall that, at least, 50 per cent of the students were accommodated on campus.

He said that the vice-chancellor decided to start the female hostel because of their vulnerability.

According to him, the university will soon unveil its plans to construct mega students’ hostels, as accommodating students on campus is part of the provisions of a conducive atmosphere and .

will be recalled that one of the first things that the vice-chancellor did on assumption of duty was to inspect the students’ hostels and ordered the renovation of the hostels.

“He also constructed a new laundry and kitchen areas the students and also expanded the old ones,” Bello said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,