Jigawa: Police train personnel in weapon handling skills

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police Command in Jigawa says it has trained 27 Divisional Crime Officers (DCOs) in tactical operation skills to protect lives and property in the state.

The personnel were also exposed to weapon handling, escort duties, stop-and-search and crowd control skills.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Lawan Shiisu in Dutse.

Shiisu said the eight-day training exercise was being conducted at the 35 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Dutse, to enhance operational capabilities of the command.

“The 35 PMF launched an intensive local training programme on February 25, aimed at enhancing officers’ tactical skills in weapon handling, escort duties, and stop-and-search techniques with practical demonstrations to deepen their understanding.

“It also focus on riot dispersal and crowd control techniques, as officers engaged in modern tactical drills,” he said.

He reitrated commitment of the personnel to mastering the skills needed for effective law enforcement operations. (NAN)