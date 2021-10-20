Jigawa pension board disburses N331m to 200 retirees

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme, says it has begun payment of N331 million retirement benefits to 200 retirees.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, made this known at a news conference in Dutse on Wednesday.

Aliyu said the beneficiaries were retired from the service in state, local government and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

He said that the payment comprised of retirement benefits, death benefits, death pension balance and refund of eight per cent contribution.

Breaking down the figures, Aliyu said that 83 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 72 from local government service and 45 from LEAs.

He said that a total of N331.698 million would be paid to 200 retirees in the disbursement exercise.

“Fourty seven beneficiaries from the state service will be paid N99.709 million as retirement benefit, and 52 retirees of the local governments will recieve N72.653 million, while N26.753 million will be paid to 22 beneficiaries from LEAs.

“For the death benefits, 15 retirees from state will be paid N38.721 million and 14 retirees from the local government will be paid N27.270 million while 18 others from LEAs will get N47.645 million,” he said.

Aliyu said that under the death pension balance, nine beneficiaries from state would be paid N9.2 million, six retirees from local government would recieved N1.613 million while five others from LEAs get N6.9 million.

According to him, 12 beneficiaries will receive N1.25 million as refund of the eight per cent contribution.

The Secretary reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensure prompt payment of pension and other entitlements to improve wellbeing of pensioners.

To achieve this, he said, the board had adopted proactive modalities to hasten payment processes of the retirees whenever their number reached about 200.

“We no longer have to wait until we have large number of retirees.

“This will enable the retirees not wait for long or suffer before they start enjoying their benefits after disengagement from the service.” (NAN)

