Jigawa PDP waxes stronger as 670 APC members defect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday, September 2021 in Gagarawa local government area of Jigawa state received not less than 670 members of the ruling party, the All progressive Congress (APC)

The decampees where received by the Jigaws State PDP Chairman, Hon. Babandi Ibrahim Gumel. Those who spoke during the event were Hon. Bashir Adamu Jumbo, Hon. Nasir Mohammed sparrow, Hon. Nasiru Umar Roni and the State PDP Youth Leader, Kabiru kazaure.

Alhaji Tanimu Maitsintsiya who spoke on behalf of the decampees cited APC government’s failure to live up to its election promises and their nostalgia of the PDP era as their main reason for leaving the APC for PDP.

