Jigawa PDP governorship candidate flags off campaign at  senatorial level

…ready to work as a united team

By Haruna Salami

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State kick start it’s governorship campaign at the Jigawa North East Senatorial zone under Hadejia Emirate with a resolve to work as a united front to win at all levels of the election.

The PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido described the rally in Birninwa local government area was a huge success, adding, “it is truly overwhelming to witness the unity and passion of the electorate to show their support for our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and myself and all other contestants for all elective post under the PDP”.

Lamido Jnr urged the teaming supporters to vote for PDP from the top to the bottom because according to him “the people through your passion, energy and your determination you all have shown that power truly belongs to the people.

“I thank you the people of Jigawa North East Senatorial zone for welcoming us with an open arms”, promising that if elected the next governor he will do everything possible to improve on the living standard of the people of Jigawa state.

He reiterated his commitment to Jobs for the youths, massive support for small and medium business enterprises in Jigawa State, adding “the PDP remains the only party that has the credentials of tackling these issues of insecurity, the economy and national unity”.

The rally brought together party leaders including former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Ibrahim Turaki who presented candidates for various elective positions from the zone to the electorate, who said the energy that greeted their campaign rally was electrifying and that the crowd has agreed that the ruling APC has failed.

Turaki said the people have voiced their dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation and declared their intentions to vote for the PDP at all levels.

Other speakers in their separate messages to the people said PDP remains the party to beat in the 2023 general election as Jigawa is truly a PDP state.

The Jigawa North East Senatorial district is the zone of the Jigawa State Deputy Governor, Umar Namadi and APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election.